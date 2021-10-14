Delaware women working in STEM fields encourage others to join their ranks

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women make up just 27% of workers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM jobs. That includes work as pharmaceutical researchers, biologists, computer network analysts, and other jobs.

While that’s an increase from 1970, when just 8% of STEM jobs were held by women, the sector is still dominated by men.

As part of an effort to encourage more women to join Delaware’s growing STEM sector, more than 150 students, educators, entrepreneurs, and others took part in the ninth annual Inspiring Women in STEM Conference, held virtually this year after taking last year off due to the pandemic.

The conference included a conversation between Dr. Katharine Knobil, chief medical officer at Agilent Technologies and Peggy Scherle, chief scientific officer at Prelude Therapeutics. They encouraged women just starting out in the STEM industry, or considering it as a career path, to push themselves and take risks.

“I learned that if I was going to learn, I needed to get out of my comfort zone,” Knobil said. “That’s a theme in my career, every new position I’ve felt outside of my comfort zone.”

Scherle agreed. “I feel like that was an important aspect throughout my career, taking those chances, doing something different that didn’t seem natural in the beginning, but really enjoying that and learning from that,” she said.