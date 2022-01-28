Philadelphia biomedical research firm granted $250K for workforce training

A Philadelphia-based biomedical research firm has been awarded a quarter-million dollars in federal grant money for one of its apprenticeship programs.

The nonprofit Wistar Institute says the money will help train 30 students over two years, who are part of its Quality Science Pathway Apprenticeship program. The program offers hands-on training by experts from the region to address the critical need for a skilled science labor force in the city as the industry booms.

The grant money comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which on Thursday announced its grant recipients through the Administration’s STEM Talent Challenge.

In total, the EDA is awarding $2 million over eight grants across the nation to support science and technology programs.

In Philadelphia, the funding is expected to help address a gap in higher education and training programs as the region’s growing life sciences industry is increasingly looking for qualified workers.