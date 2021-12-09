Delaware school bus strike ends, drivers back to work Friday

Update: Negotiators for Teamsters Local 326 reached a tentative deal with First Student bus company Thursday afternoon.

Drivers went on strike this morning, unhappy with the company’s latest contract offer Wednesday.

Local 326 vice president and business agent Len McCartney said the company “moved significantly” in negotiations Thursday.

“We have a contract in principle that will be voted on by the members next week,” McCartney said. “The employees will be reporting to work tomorrow.”

–

Bus drivers serving the Appoquinimink, Christina, and Vo-Tech school districts in New Castle County walked off the job Thursday. More than a dozen of the 62 members of Teamsters Local 326 stood outside the First Student bus yard wearing signs that read “unfair labor practice.”

“We want to be heard, and we’re just tired of not being heard,” said Jonathan Allen of Middletown. He’s been driving for First Student for six years. “We just want better benefits, less years on the contract, maybe work out the 401(k), and a voice.”

Union members have been working without a contract since the end of August.

McCartney said the union has rejected four offers from First Student. “We don’t feel that the company is adequately addressing their concerns,” he said. “We felt it was necessary today to take some action so that they would take us seriously and sit down and negotiate.”

First Student officials say the company exercised their right to a 21-day cooling off period after the latest contract offer was rejected Wednesday. In most labor negotiations, that cool-down time is designed to prevent a strike or lockout and gives both sides a chance to reconsider their positions. First Student corporate communications manager Jen Biddinger says the union decided to go on strike anyway.

“We remain in constant communication with representatives from Teamsters. First Student is committed to reaching a mutually-beneficial resolution as soon as possible,” Beddinger said. “We ask our union members to do everything in their power to avoid causing further unnecessary chaos and uncertainty for families.”