Delaware River Fest returns Saturday with free pedal boat and ferry rides

The Delaware River Fest is back fully in person this year, with free activities for all ages in both Philadelphia and Camden.

“We want to connect people with the river,” said Chesa Blom, Philadelphia community coordinator with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, which is co-hosting the event.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia and Wiggins Park in Camden. It’ll feature free pedal boat rides in Philly’s Penn’s Landing Marina, free rides on the RiverLink Ferry, and roughly 35 different organizations with activities and exhibits to teach festival-goers about the science, history, and uses of river — including live freshwater mussels filtering water, tap water tastings, and the Philadelphia’s Water Department’s “sewer in a suitcase” model of how water flows through the city.

“My favorite part is the free ride on the ferry,” said Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department, which is co-hosting the event. “I feel like a kid every time I’m out there. You get such a cool perspective of the city.”