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Margarete James of Hilton Head, South Carolina, goes on a cruise every few months, which usually involves driving several hours to get to a port in Charleston or in Jacksonville or Port Canaveral, Florida.

But this week, for the first time, she and her husband Ken flew to Philadelphia, spent the night at a hotel near the airport, and took a brief ride to a new cruise ship terminal on the Delaware River. Despite the distance from home, it was actually an easier trip, she said.

“We never took [a cruise] out of Philadelphia, so that’s the first time I’d seen it. I said, ‘Oh, let’s take it,’” she said, as they walked from their shuttle to the terminal entrance. “Plus, the hotels are more reasonable here. We get the free airport transportation and free transportation to the cruise ship. They can’t beat that.”

Norwegian Cruise Line and the Port of Philadelphia, known as PhilaPort, are betting that convenience will draw a steady stream of cruisers to the $60 million facility, which held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday attended by Mayor Cherelle Parker, Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll and other officials.

As hundreds of travelers packed an adjoining terminal space waiting to board the Norwegian Jewel, speakers touted the recent resumption of cruises from the port after a 15-year hiatus and the projected economic benefits to the city and region.