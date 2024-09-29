From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Delaware Public Integrity Commission has denied a request by the Civic League for New Castle County to investigate whether state agencies created an appearance of impropriety by not disclosing the 2023 embezzlement of the Department of Labor’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The commission went further, concluding there was no appearance of impropriety.

A WHYY News investigation revealed in May that former Unemployment Insurance Administrator Michael Brittingham stole more than $181,000 in federal and state taxpayer funds. Brittingham died by suicide in April 2023, on the day he was placed under investigation.

The state did not disclose the theft publicly until WHYY News contacted them in April of this year after receiving a tip about the embezzlement.

“I’m not sure how or why they tried to keep it quiet other than they don’t want to bring attention to the fact that everything is really screwed up,” said Department of Labor employee Laura Henderson earlier this year. She worked in the unemployment office with Brittingham as a tax manager. “It’s really crazy there, really crazy.”

The Civic League sent an email to the Public Integrity Commission asking for an investigation because it alleged that “the omission of facts and possible concealment from the General Assembly and the citizens of Delaware by Delaware state officials” may violate public trust.

The complaint argued state officials Gov. John Carney, Secretary of Finance Richard Geisenberger, Secretary of Labor Karryl Hubbard and State Auditor Lydia York may have created the appearance of impropriety, collusion and of a cover-up. It also alleged officials appeared to be politically influenced by declining to reveal the theft of taxpayer funds when they discovered it last year.

The Public Integrity Commission administers and implements Delaware’s ethics laws for the executive branch. It issues advisory opinions on whether state employees are in compliance with the code of conduct. The law says the behavior of employees and officers of the state must give the public trust and confidence in government.

League president Charles Stirk said there’s currently a lack of transparency in the executive branch of state government. But it was a last-ditch attempt to get some accountability.

“We knew we were grasping at straws with the Public Integrity Commission,” he said. “To my knowledge, anything that’s ever been referred to them, they found a way not to do something about it.”

Public Integrity Commission Chairperson Ron Chaney did not answer specific questions about how it concluded there was no impropriety after denying the probe request, but said in a statement that the commission reviews and evaluates issues brought before it to determine if violations were committed and gives advice it finds one.

“If we determine that evidence does not indicate or support a finding of wrongdoing, we cannot proceed,” the statement said.

State lawmakers and good government groups expressed outrage upon learning the news that the embezzlement had not been disclosed by the Department of Labor, the auditor and the Department of Finance before it was revealed by WHYY News reporting, with House and Senate Republicans calling for legislative hearings, along with the Delaware Coalition for Good Government.

Stirk said Brittingham’s embezzlement was an open secret among some in state and local government. But it was kept under wraps long after the police investigation ended in August of 2023, more than a year ago.