A Delaware pastor allegedly paid a runaway child for several nude photos of herself, and authorities suspect he may have done the same with other minors.

Leonard Eley, 62, who heads Storm Shelter Ministries on U.S. 13 in the Sussex County town of Laurel, used $200 of church funds to pay the child electronically through CashApp, and paid her cell phone bill, authorities said in court records. The child, whose age was not disclosed, was a former member of the church, police said.

Only one alleged victim is specified in Eley’s arrest affidavit and indictment but Mat Marshall of the Attorney General’s Office said that based on interviews with witnesses, authorities suspect there are more victims.

Eley faces charges of sexual solicitation of a minor, two counts of possession of child pornography, and theft by false pretenses.

Laurel police began investigating in late July after calls to hotlines run by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Division of Family Services that reported a child was possibly “being sexually trafficked.”

The pastor was arrested then just on the solicitation charge, and released on a $30,000 secured bond. A Sussex County grand jury indicted Eley on all four charges on Nov. 28, and this week authorities announced the alleged crimes in a news release.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement that “the victim in this case is safe” and requested “that any additional victims or witnesses with information come forward. We will be there to support you.”

Jennings’ office urged victims of witnesses to contact Milton police Det. Chris Whitehouse at 302-684-8547, extension 103. Laurel police who initially spoke with the girl turned the case over to authorities in Milton, about 25 miles away, but the heavily redacted court document did not say why that occurred.