R. Kelly jury selection focuses on 2019 documentary

Jury selection in R. Kelly’s federal trial on charges that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial began Monday with the judge and attorneys quickly focusing on whether would-be jurors watched a 2019 documentary about sex abuse allegations against the R&B singer.

After denying a request from Kelly’s attorney to automatically exclude anyone from the jury who watched the six-part documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber quizzed potential jurors about how much they watched, what they could recall about it and whether they could be impartial if they were selected.

Jurors were asked whether they watched the documentary in a questionnaire they had already filled out. In one instance, a woman who had left her answer blank acknowledged that she had watched several episodes. She was not immediately excused from serving, however.

In all, the judge dismissed at least half of the some 60 would-be jurors he questioned Monday. Among those dismissed was an elementary school teacher who said he’d have difficulty being impartial given the subject matter of the trial, a man who said many of his closest friends were Chicago cops and a woman who said she once took martial arts classes with Kelly’s kids.

Among those kept in the pool of possible jurors was a man with a post-graduate degree in classical music and several people who said they watched part of the documentary on Kelly but who assured the judge they could give the singer a fair trial.

Jury selection was expected to resume on Tuesday.

The trial centers on whether Kelly threatened and paid off a girl with whom he allegedly videotaped himself having sex when he was around 30 and she was no older than 14. Jurors in the 2008 child pornography trial acquitted Kelly, with some later explaining that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman, now in her 30s and referred to in filings only as “Minor 1,” will be the government’s star witness in the federal trial that’s expected to last four weeks.