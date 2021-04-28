Delaware legislation that aims to expand eligibility for a state scholarship known as the Student Excellence Equals Degree program, or SEED, is one step closer to becoming law.

The state Senate voted 17-4 on Tuesday in favor of the bill that would provide more Delawareans an opportunity to achieve their associate’s degrees or other accreditation at no cost. There was no debate on the bill during the virtual session. The legislation now awaits a vote from the House.

The goal of the original SEED program was to help students who wanted to enroll in college but struggled to pay for tuition. But it’s not just high school students that need help, said the bill’s sponsor state Sen. Nicole Poore (D-12).

“We’ve set some pretty awful new records for unemployment during this pandemic, and for many of my neighbors, the economy is beginning to pick back up and they’re getting back to work — but for some, their old jobs may never return,” she said before the vote. “That’s why expanding SEED to reach those adults who would benefit most from learning new job skills is critical at this point in our state’s history.”