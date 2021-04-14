Jonathan Bernal is studying biological sciences at Delaware Technical Community College. His goal is to continue his education at the University of Delaware, and eventually become a doctor.

Bernal said a state scholarship known as the Student Excellence Equals Degree program, or SEED, helped fund his community college education so he could kickstart that career.

“I’m honestly graduating without debt, which is amazing,” he said.

But that scholarship is not available to all Delawareans. Bernal said expanding the scholarship eligibility could benefit many people.

“I have a lot of family, and they all want to continue their education. But now they have their own kids. They have to care for their family now. So they’re scared to continue their education, because they don’t have the financial freedom that they did when they were younger,” he said.

“They want to change their jobs. I feel like it’s perfectly fine to [do that], but it shouldn’t be limited because of financial reasons. I feel like if someone wants to continue their education, not having financial freedom shouldn’t be a reason that they don’t continue.”

Lawmakers hope more people will be able to afford college tuition if newly introduced legislation that aims to expand SEED eligibility passes in the General Assembly.

Delaware’s SEED scholarship funds in-state students’ degrees at community colleges — as well as the University of Delaware’s Associates in Arts program, which allows students to get their associates degree at its Wilmington campus before transferring to the main campus in Newark to finish their education.

But the SEED scholarship currently is limited to recent high school graduates with a 2.5 GPA or higher who have no previous felony convictions. There also are limits on how much tuition the scholarship will cover, and for how long.

State Sen. Nicole Poore has introduced a bill that she hopes will give more people opportunities to kickstart successful careers.

“I know firsthand what it’s like to graduate from high school without a clear vision of my future. I worked my way through Del Tech as a nail technician, believing I was on the path to become a law enforcement officer,” she said. “But as it does for so many people, life led me down a path that I would never have expected. I was fortunate to have the ability to find my path at Delaware Tech and luckily did not have to accumulate student debt in the process, which unfortunately is not the case for many of our Delawareans.”