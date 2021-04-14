Delaware continues to push to vaccinate as many people as possible against the coronavirus. But even as the state rushes to get shots into arms as supplies allow, health officials pointed out Tuesday that it’s not an absolute guarantee against infection or even grave illness.

Nearly 200,000 Delawareans — about one in five residents — has been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine tracker. But during Gov. Carney’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, public health director Dr. Karyl Rattay announced that about 70 of them have tested positive afterward.

Three patients of advanced age with underlying conditions needed to be hospitalized and one died, Rattay said. She did not provide further details.

Rattay said recipients shouldn’t be alarmed, though, and hopes it won’t increase vaccine hesitancy with about 400,000 eligible residents yet to get vaccinated.