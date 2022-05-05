‘Historic’ vote to legalize weed in Delaware looms today in House

Members of the Delaware House of Representatives are poised to make a historic vote today that would be a major step toward legalizing the possession of under one ounce of marijuana.

Passage in the House, where 21 votes are needed, is considered a formality, because the bill that would strip civil penalties for simple possession has 21 sponsors, all Democrats. Criminal penalties for having less than 28 grams of weed were removed in 2015.

The bill would then move to the Senate, where Democrats have a 14-7 majority, and five are sponsors of the measure.

Zoë Patchell of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network plans to be in the House gallery this afternoon when the measure comes up for a vote. She expects it to pass, perhaps with a couple of votes to spare.

“We are excited for the historic vote,’’ Patchell told WHYY News today. “Removing the civil and criminal penalties for simple cannabis possession is common sense policy that is well overdue.”