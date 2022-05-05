‘Historic’ vote to legalize weed in Delaware looms today in House
Members of the Delaware House of Representatives are poised to make a historic vote today that would be a major step toward legalizing the possession of under one ounce of marijuana.
Passage in the House, where 21 votes are needed, is considered a formality, because the bill that would strip civil penalties for simple possession has 21 sponsors, all Democrats. Criminal penalties for having less than 28 grams of weed were removed in 2015.
The bill would then move to the Senate, where Democrats have a 14-7 majority, and five are sponsors of the measure.
Zoë Patchell of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network plans to be in the House gallery this afternoon when the measure comes up for a vote. She expects it to pass, perhaps with a couple of votes to spare.
“We are excited for the historic vote,’’ Patchell told WHYY News today. “Removing the civil and criminal penalties for simple cannabis possession is common sense policy that is well overdue.”
Gov. John Carney has said for years that he doesn’t support legalizing weed but has not said whether he would veto the bill or let it become law without his signature, known in political circles as a “pocket veto.”
Overriding a gubernatorial veto takes a three-fifths majority — 25 votes in the House and 13 in the Senate.
Patchell said Delaware can’t afford to keep the penalties in place and punish people, even with a fine, for having a small amount of marijuana.
“Cannabis prohibition comes with a significant human and economic cost,’’ she said, citing state statistics that show an average of 100 people receive a ticket and a $100 fine every week for simple possession.
Those tickets represent more than half of all drug offenses in Delaware, Patchell said.
“That is a significant waste of resources and law enforcement time, that is being diverted away from real crime with actual victims,’’ she said.
She also pointed out that neighboring New Jersey opened retail marijuana outlets last month and had $1.9 million in sales on the first day of operations. A total of 18 states have legalized weed.
“With legal cannabis sales just a short drive away for most Delawareans, it is simply unjust, illogical, and fiscally irresponsible to continue to enforce this failed, costly policy and ruin people’s lives for conduct that is now legal [throughout much of the country],” she said.
The simple legalization measure represents only half of what Patchell and advocates are seeking.
A bill to create a tax and regulatory structure for vendors to grow marijuana for sales at retail outlets has cleared a House committee. No vote has been scheduled yet, however. That bill requires a three-fifths majority because it includes a 15% tax on all sales for recreational use. Medical marijuana would not be taxed.
Legalization and regulation had been bundled together in the same bill for the last six years. The latest effort to pass them in one bill failed by two votes in the House in March.
So the chief sponsor, Rep. Ed Osienski, a Newark-area Democrat, split the bill into two measures.
The effect was that the bill which removed all penalties only needed a simple majority, which according to House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf virtually assures its passage. Schwarzkopf, a Rehoboth Beach Democrat and retired state police captain, has long opposed legalization.
“I know it’s coming,’’ Schwartzkopf told WHYY News in April.
Osienski believes that once legalization passes, there will be enough leverage on reluctant lawmakers to get the regulatory framework approved.
Schwarzkopf said he tended to agree and was inclined to support the taxation on sales at retail centers.
“If you’re going to tell me that marijuana is legal and come back at a later date at some other point in time to me and say, ‘Well, it’s legal, Will you tax it?’ My vote’s probably going to be yes,” Schwarzkopf said.