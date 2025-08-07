What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware elected leaders, nonprofit organizations and law enforcement officials say while the state has seen a decrease in gun violence, challenges remain in confronting the crisis.

Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride hosted the roundtable discussion Tuesday, along with former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was the victim of a mass shooting in 2011. She has since founded a nonprofit organization to fight for gun safety policies.

“In Congress, just like I tried to do at the state level, I’ve tried to be a voice for policies that I know at the national level will save lives at a time when we’re seeing a gutting of funding for grants, for programs that are working,” McBride said.

A January 2024 news release by Attorney General Kathy Jennings said gun violence had fallen 20% since 2020, with homicides in Wilmington finishing 2023 at a five-year low. Shootings in Dover declined by 23% in the same period, the news release said.

Members of the roundtable pointed to drops since the pandemic, including those in domestic violence fatalities, as a sign of successful collaboration and data sharing efforts. Many pointed to the pivotal role mental health and social workers are playing in getting resources to those at-risk individuals.

But 2023 data pulled from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and analyzed by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Gun Violence Solutions shows the challenges the state still faces. While Delaware had the 13th lowest gun death rate in the country that year, its overall gun death rate increased by 8% from 2014 to 2023. Black males ages 15-34 made up 3% of the state’s population but accounted for 40% of all gun homicide deaths.

Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said his officers are seeing young people with high-caliber weapons, rifles, and handguns turned into automatic weapons, along with extended magazines and drones that have high-capacity ammunition.

“One of those was a 12-year-old with a handgun,” he said. “So that’s what we’re starting to see younger and younger, a generation of kids who are carrying these firearms.”