Delaware warns of rising flu cases in COVID-style health briefing

From the start of flu season in early October through Nov. 5, Delaware recorded 772 cases of flu, according to the latest available data from the state Division of Public Health.

The sharp rise in cases was enough for Gov. John Carney to revive, at least for one week, his online health briefings that were a staple during the height of the pandemic.

Monday afternoon, he spent about an hour sharing data from DPH and talking with health officials about their concerns and recommendations for residents to keep from spreading the virus.

“Be very thoughtful about the risk and various venues with respect to whether you should wear a mask or not,” Carney said. “Think about others. If you are feeling sick, it’s a good idea to wear a mask so you don’t spread it to your family members and others.”