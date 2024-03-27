Delaware state employees to see health premiums rise 27% starting July 1

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware state employees and retirees will see several changes to health insurance plans starting this July. The State Employee Benefits Committee hiked health plan premiums by 27% beginning July 1 and declined to extend enhanced COVID-19 benefits set to expire at the end of June. The committee also made plan design changes to conform with laws mandating mental health and substance abuse treatment and equal access to medical treatment, and approved a new plan for state retirees.

There was little public comment at the top of the meeting.

Consultants said February’s results produced a surplus of about $7 million in the budget, mostly due to prescription drug rebates. But the state health plans are suffering deficits due to the high cost of obesity and diabetes drugs and surgeries.

The committee is currently projecting to be nearly $30 million in the negative by the end of this fiscal year. But a premium increase of more than 25% could raise enough to be $30 million in the black by the end of Fiscal Year 2025, according to estimates. The committee decided on a 27% increase, which they had indicated in previous meetings they were likely to do.

Human Resources Director Claire DeMatteis said last month that without a premium increase for the 2025 fiscal year, lawmakers would have to find $232 million to help cover deficits for the following year.

“The state doesn’t have that money,” she said.

The committee voted to raise health insurance premiums for state employees by around 9% this time last year. Rate increases are projected for state employee premiums of .3% in FY26, 6.2% the following year, and 8.1% in FY28.

Employee contributions to their health plans will increase monthly in the next fiscal year by $9 to $87, or between $107 and $1,049 yearly. The state health plan’s share of contributions will increase from $214 to $573 a month per enrollee, or between $2,000 and $7,000 a year per enrollee.

Gov. John Carney added $200 million to his recommended budget to cover the state’s responsibility for the 27% premium increase for state employee health insurance benefits.