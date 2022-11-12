Flu cases have “soared dramatically,” according to a news release published by the Delaware Division of Public Health.

As of the week that ended on Oct. 29, the state added 172 new flu cases, bringing this season’s total to 254. That’s a big jump over the same week last year, when the state recorded only one new case.

Taking lessons from its presentation of data to the public during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, DPH is presenting information about flu cases in an online tracker at myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov.

“We are extremely excited to leverage the power and popularity of the My Healthy Community data portal platform to share the most currently available data on influenza,” said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “The portal has become most well-known for providing real time COVID-19 data. Now we can bring that same level of detail and transparency to the public with flu data as well.”

Similar to the COVID tracking page, the flu-focused dashboard provides data on new cases, total season cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.