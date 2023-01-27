Gov. Carney outlines $7.2 billion spending plan in Delaware

The biggest component of the budget is the $5.5 billion operating budget for payroll and other ongoing expenses — 7.4% higher than the current year.

The operating plan, also known as the general fund budget, includes $149.7 million for raises of 3% to 9% for state employees, with teachers and lower-paid workers getting the biggest boost. All full-time employees in the state merit system would get paid a minimum of $15 an hour.

“We’re competing with the Amazons and the McDonald’s of the world when it comes to employees, ‘’ said budget director Cerron Cade, who joined the governor at the briefing Thursday morning in Dover. He said the higher salaries would help fill vacancies.

Elsewhere in education, Carney wants to spend $30 million for mental health services for elementary and middle school students.

He also has allocated $2.9 million for lead assessment and remediation in schools, where the harmful metal was found in most of the state’s 250 K-12 buildings and new testing is being conducted.

He’d provide $7.1 million more next year for scholarships at the University of Delaware, Delaware State University and Delaware Technical Community College, for a total of $39.3 million.

The budget also provides $101.5 million more for housing.

One component is a so-called “catalyst fund’’ that provides construction loans for the redevelopment of vacant or blighted properties.

Another is an “accelerator fund” that gives incentives to developers who set aside lower-cost units in a project where rents will be charged at market rates.

“Is is enough?’’ Carney asked rhetorically. “It’s not because it’s very, very expensive, but it will give nonprofit agencies across our state that are working on this additional resources so that we can create more units.”

There’s also cash to support a tenant’s right to representation in eviction proceedings.