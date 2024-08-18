From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“Meet baby blue hen nicknamed just Blue… the youngest one here and the smallest one, too…”

With these playful words, Delaware’s future leaders gathered around as first lady Tracey Quillen Carney turned a recent story time into an unforgettable adventure at the Wilmington Public Library. Quillen Carney read excerpts from her new children’s book, “Books for Blue” as she made the first stop on her statewide book tour. In the story, a small but determined chicken named Blue embarks on a quest for a new book, learning that every library visit offers a chance to discover something new with an open mind.

“We got an author in the house,” said Delaware Governor John Carney as he praised his wife’s dedication to children of the First State.

“The tour gives us an opportunity to show off a little bit with the incredible investment that we’ve made using mostly federal money and state funding for new libraries and to enhance existing libraries,” he said. “After serving as your governor for seven and a half years, it really gives me an opportunity to thank Tracy for sticking with me for all these years. For her service as first lady, for the tremendous work that she’s done and her part of our efforts to bring literacy to our state.”

The release of her first book is a cornerstone of the First Chance Delaware initiative, designed to provide every Delaware child with the opportunity to thrive. This effort focuses on enhancing learning readiness through literacy, health and robust parent-child engagement programs.