    Historic Wilmington Public Library Serves as Community Hub

    On Location in Wilmington: Library, Modern Speakeasy, Bob Marley Tribute, Mayor & More!

    Air Date: March 15, 2024

    Next on You Oughta Know, we’re on location in Wilmington. Learn how the library is expanding minds through celebrity speakers. Check out a unique charter school. Step back in time at a modern speakeasy. Visit a food hall with something for everyone. Hear the mayor’s thoughts on revitalization. Celebrate Bob Marley at the People’s Festival. Find out how beer & movies are benefiting local charities.

