From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County Council tabled a proposed law that would have established and empowered a human relations commission to mediate discrimination complaints.

The five-member council instead unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday to create the commission which pushes Delaware County in the same direction — but in a much slower fashion.

The establishment of a newly-created government body is mostly a symbolic first step until the county formally passes an ordinance defining its procedures and scope.

“I don’t want anyone to interpret this as any kind of action or retrenchment from at least my desire to have this commission in place,” Councilmember Elaine Paul Schaefer said at the meeting. “Instead, it’s quite the opposite. We care so deeply about this that we want to do it right.”

Council first introduced the human relations commission as an 18-page ordinance Aug. 20. Supporters and opponents of the proposed legislation flooded the subsequent Sept. 3 Council meeting with passionate testimony.

Much of the same attendees reappeared Wednesday to reaffirm their stance on the commission during public comment. Kyle McIntyre, of the Upper Darby-based social justice group UDTJ, was unfazed by the council’s decision to slow-walk the process. He described it as a “momentous occasion.”

“The goal is that Delaware County has the strongest and best possible ordinance that we can deliver,” McIntyre said. “And sometimes that takes a little bit longer, but that doesn’t mean we can’t walk and chew gum at the same time.”

Opponents of the resolution still criticized the commission as unconstitutional and redundant, and reiterated concerns that it could present costly legal challenges to the county.

“I can’t believe you’re going to appoint people that can hand out fines and subpoenas,” said Gary Ryder, of Marple Township. “That’s totally unfair and unconstitutional. What’s next? Our religion? You going to take our religion away from us too?”