The Delaware House passed controversial legislation Thursday that would change how some of the most influential companies are governed, putting the measure in the hands of Gov. John Carney.

The bill has garnered significant opposition from the legal community in Delaware and across the country, including the top judge of the state’s powerful Chancery Court. Under the proposal, a Delaware company could make a side agreement with a single shareholder without a full vote of the board of directors. That deal could turn over the company’s control to that powerful individual and permanently deprive the board of its decision-making authority.

The House approved it 34-7. The measure faced stiff opposition from several House Judiciary Committee members this week, but the Senate approved it without opposition earlier this month.

House sponsor Krista Griffith (D-Fairfax) said the amendments are necessary to protect Delaware’s place as the top destination for businesses to incorporate.

“The franchise represents the largest combined source of state revenue, $2 billion in corporate franchise taxes and fees, over $600 million in abandoned property,” she said. “The state of our incorporation is how those funds come in, and income tax from thousands of jobs across multiple industries.”

The Delaware State Bar Association drafted the bill earlier this year. Srinivas Raju, the chairman of DSBA’s Corporation Law Council, told House committee members that these agreements are a common practice already in widespread use and don’t represent a significant overhaul of the state’s current law.

But the rewrites come after recent Chancery Court decisions, including a case called Moelis where Vice Chancellor Travis Laster struck down a side deal allowing investment bank Moelis & Co. to give its founder the ability to override duties of the board.