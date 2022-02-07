Deeping seabed threatens Delaware’s Harbor of Refuge lighthouse

Figuring out how hard the fix will be, and how expensive, is now a task for the Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps will use $250,000 from the $1.4 billion federal Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November.

“A vital part of our nautical infrastructure is the safe passage of ships coming in and out of our part of America,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, who met with Biden shortly after he was elected to start the work of getting the legislation approved.

“It’s enough money — a quarter-million dollars — to figure out what actually does need to be done to make sure that a hundred years from now we’ll still have breakwaters, and we’ll still have a safe refuge for shipping coming and going up into and out of the Delaware River,” Carper said. “To make sure we have a lighthouse that’s there to keep our ships and their crews safe as we go into the next of the next century.”

The funding will pay for a feasibility study, including an engineering analysis of the breakwater and the foundation on which the lighthouse sits.

“It will make some determinations on how we should design a project to actually make it a more stable structure,” said John Kane, senior policy adviser for the Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee.

At nearly 100 years old, the lighthouse has historic significance for visitors to Delaware’s beaches, but it also still serves a nautical purpose of keeping ships heading through Delaware Bay to ports in Wilmington, Philadelphia, and elsewhere away from the breakwater.

“That lighthouse serves a purpose for commercial shipping and also [for] your recreational boaters. They depend on it in a huge way,” Moulinier said “I believe just from that viewpoint, the lighthouse is invaluable.”

Winter storms in 2010 damaged the docks alongside the breakwater that provided access to the lighthouse, which made it impossible to offer tours. The Delaware River & Bay Lighthouse Foundation was able to obtain a $1 million grant to build a replacement dock customized to withstand harsh conditions.

That dock was installed at the breakwater in 2016. The exterior of the lighthouse was painted and the interior restored in 2017.