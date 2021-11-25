For the first time in American history, the highway bill includes a climate section, Trottenberg said.

“This bill is going to fund a nationwide network of electric charging vehicles along our highways, including here in Delaware,” she said. “It will have the first ever U.S. Department of Transportation administered program to make our existing infrastructure more resilient and to protect the lives and livelihoods from the effects of climate change.”

Nearly $20 million will help expand Delaware’s electric vehicle charging network. Gov. John Carney called that effort the package’s most important project.

“These funds will enable us to supercharge the electrification of our transit and automobile transportation system here in the State of Delaware,” Carney said.

“We’re going to be celebrating this in our state for a long time,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper. He said in addition to providing much needed repairs and investment in new projects, the new funding will provide jobs for thousands of workers.

“This is the largest investment in all of those things that we’ve ever made in our country. It’ll put a lot of people to work in good paying jobs. The other thing they’ll do is just make our economy stronger, more competitive,” he said.

Carper said he met with Biden shortly after he was elected last November to set up their plan of attack for getting an infrastructure bill approved. After multiple declarations of “infrastructure week” under the Trump administration, Carper said nothing ever got done. With Biden’s signature on the bill earlier this month, that’s now changed, he said.

“This year, we’re not just going to have an infrastructure week, we’re going to have an infrastructure decade, and not just talk about it, but actually make it happen.”