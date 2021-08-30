Death of teenage lifeguard in Cape May prompts concern about surfboats

Cape May officials are reexamining the use of surfboats following the death of a teenage lifeguard in an accident off a New Jersey shore beach earlier this month.

Officials said 16-year-old Norman Inferrera III was rowing one of the boats Aug. 19 when the vessel was broadsided by a wave and flipped over, knocking him unconscious. He was flown to Cooper University Medial Center in Camden, where he died the following night.

The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, teen was spending his first summer working as a lifeguard at Cape May. Gov. Phil Murphy ordered flags at half-staff in Inferrera’s memory and City Council members voted to name a beach in his honor.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that Cape May officials have decided that guards will not train on or use the boats for at least the remainder of the year. Mayor Zack Mullock said the city will take a careful look at the boats’ place in modern lifesaving and on the beach.