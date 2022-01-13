Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race in Pa.

After several months of positioning himself to run, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick is entering Pennsylvania’s campaign for U.S. Senate, bringing a glittering resume and high-level connections across government, finance and politics to a topsy-turvy GOP primary field in one of the nation’s premier contests.

McCormick, 56, has the support of various state party stalwarts and veterans of former President Donald Trump’s administration advising his campaign in a bellwether-state contest that is expected to help determine control of the U.S. Senate.

He boasts a resume that checks practically every box a politician might want to brag about: He grew up on a farm, graduated from West Point, fought in the Gulf War, got a doctorate from Princeton University, served in senior positions in former President George W. Bush’s administration and reached the pinnacle of business success as a Wall Street CEO.

In a brief interview Wednesday afternoon, McCormick signaled he would target Biden’s economic and foreign policies, as well as left-wing “woke” culture. He was roused to run by the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, which he called a “real demonstration of incompetence and a lack of accountability for the Biden administration.”