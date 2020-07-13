Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the report is not the end of the investigation. Roughly a week prior to the report’s release, the grand jury issued indictments against the oil and gas companies Cabot Oil & Gas and Range Resources, alleging they committed environmental crimes, including polluting the local water supply with methane — in one case causing a well to explode — and negligent oversight of well sites, as well as knowingly covering up problems.

Still, many who have called for better industry oversight and regulation questioned the absence of any criminal charges against state officials and the lack of focus on Gov. Tom Wolf, who has overseen the agencies criticized by the grand jury report for five years. Others say the report’s ineffectualness is evident in the state’s current behavior. Even after the indictments, the Department of Environmental Protection issued permits to the companies charged.

John Smith, a Washington County attorney who has represented numerous landowners against gas companies, said the grand jury report at least provides “some documentation” that validates what people in his community have long known: Laws are inadequate and the state will not step in to protect residents against oil and gas development.

“There is not an appetite to enforce anything with any teeth,” he said.

Smith faulted the grand jury for not going so far as to say who in the administration was responsible for failures within the agency, or recommending punishment. The report instead endorsed stronger regulations and disclosure requirements, as well as steps to prevent a revolving door between state agencies and industry.

But Smith and others argue some of these recommendations don’t address foundational problems — like a lack of funding or the cozy relationships between those in power and industry players — that have prevented existing laws from being enforced or improved.

So far, fallout from the report has amounted to finger-pointing and denial.

The industry has said it is a good neighbor and respects the environment and public health. The state has not only denied any wrongdoing, but said the report is inaccurate. The Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Health, and Wolf’s office said the problems identified by the grand jury were largely issues of past administrations, and current regulatory efforts are protective.

The state also criticized the grand jury as a lay body, unable to grasp the nuance of environmental law. It said a lack of names, dates, and detailed identifiers undermined any evidence, and even raised the possibility photographs of contaminated water, for example, had been doctored.

The report paints a “false picture” of the Department of Environmental Protection and “also fails as a meaningful tool for improving the regulation of the conventional gas industry, because the report is not at all informed by the applicable law or facts,” attorneys for the state wrote in a response.

To David Brown, a public health scientist with the Environmental Health Project, which assists communities where oil and gas development is prevalent, the state’s defense is just as concerning as the grand jury’s findings. What does it mean if the state has been doing everything in its power to protect the public?

“If both agencies are doing their jobs to the maximum effect and the health effects are still occurring, then we have a serious problem because they are essentially saying it [the oil and gas industry] can’t be regulated,” he said.

Brown said he put the report down and thought, “How are we ever going to get out of this mess?”