Critical race theory is the latest tool to be used as a flashpoint in the seemingly incessant American culture wars. And a large part of why it’s become so divisive is because some lack an understanding of the theory, which was developed in the 1960s and 70s in the halls of academia.

Critical race theory is simply a way of looking at law, power, and race in order to analyze and understand why patterns of racial disparities endure despite reforms and so-called race-neutral laws.

However, some people in the media and politics would have you believe CRT is racist. It’s not. And, some people would have you believe CRT is already being taught in our public schools, it isn’t. In fact, it isn’t even widely taught in American law schools.

With the hope of eliminating ambiguity and promoting clarity, context, and, most importantly, the truth, WHYY and The Free Library of Philadelphia convened leading voices on law, race, government, and education for an instructive dialogue on critical race theory. This event was presented by Bridging Blocks, an initiative aimed at bringing together politically and culturally diverse households for conversation and understanding.

Bridging Blocks is made possible through a generous grant from Fred and Barbara Sutherland.