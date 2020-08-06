Crews restoring electricity in New Jersey; 500K remain

Crews on Thursday continued working to restore electricity to more than half a million homes and businesses in New Jersey days after Tropical Storm Isaias downed trees and power lines.

Utilities reported service remained out to 563,095 customers, down from more than 1.3 million when the storm hit on Tuesday. Bergen, Monmouth and Atlantic counties had the largest numbers.

The head of the state’s public utilities board anticipated 80% of customers would have power restored by Friday night, but that could take longer in harder-to-reach areas or areas where the storm caused extensive damage.