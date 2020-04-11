Coronavirus update: Latest Pa. numbers show 10 pct. of case count hospitalized

Latest Pa. numbers show 10% of total case count hospitalized

During a Saturday press briefing, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine shared the latest available numbers for COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, showing that more than 2,000 people are hospitalized due to the virus across the state. Of those hospitalized, 617 currently require the use of a ventilator or breathing machine, she said.

As of now, Levine said, the state’s health system has not yet reached capacity, with 46% of hospital beds, 38% of ICU beds, and roughly 70% of its ventilators still available.

Hazleton meat-packing plant outbreak: Levine says grocery store products are safe

Cargill Meat Solutions — a meat-packing plant in Hazleton, Luzerne County, that supplies products to Pennsylvania grocery stores — closed earlier this week after at least 130 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said there is no evidence that coronavirus could survive the freezing process that occurs at the plant. She said that she’s in constant conversation with state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, and that there is “confidence” in our food supply.

She added that the Wolf administration will be releasing guidance by Monday for individuals in food processing plants and grocery stores.

As members of the state House work on a bill that would allow some businesses to reopen, Levine emphasized that from a public health perspective, the commonwealth is not ready yet.

“I understand the legislature’s concern about the economy and the desire to stimulate the economy, but now is not the time,” Levine said. “Now is the time for people to stay home and for those non-life-sustaining businesses to be closed.”

Pa. rolls out new federal unemployment benefits

Gov. Tom Wolf says the state Department of Labor and Industry is implementing the new unemployment benefits made possible by the federal CARES Act. The stimulus relief package will provide an additional $600 per week to those eligible, and makes self-employed individuals, independent contractors, and gig workers eligible for unemployment compensation.

The CARES Act also extends available benefits for an additional 13 weeks. The federal benefits are in tandem with the commonwealth’s own unemployment compensation, which is half of an eligible person’s full-time weekly income (up to $572) for 26 weeks.

The Labor and Industry Department sent out the first $600 payments to eligible Pennsylvanians on Friday. Eligible applicants who filed biweekly claims for the week ending April 4 and who have already received their regular unemployment benefits should see the federal benefit by early next week.