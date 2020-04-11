Coronavirus update: Latest Pa. numbers show 10 pct. of case count hospitalized
Updated 1:13 p.m.
As of Saturday, there are 21,785 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 58,151 in New Jersey, and 1,326 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 6,152 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 494, New Jersey’s at 2,183, and Delaware’s at 32. Philadelphia’s death toll is 160.
During a Saturday press briefing, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine shared the latest available numbers for COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, showing that more than 2,000 people are hospitalized due to the virus across the state. Of those hospitalized, 617 currently require the use of a ventilator or breathing machine, she said.
As of now, Levine said, the state’s health system has not yet reached capacity, with 46% of hospital beds, 38% of ICU beds, and roughly 70% of its ventilators still available.
Hazleton meat-packing plant outbreak: Levine says grocery store products are safe
Cargill Meat Solutions — a meat-packing plant in Hazleton, Luzerne County, that supplies products to Pennsylvania grocery stores — closed earlier this week after at least 130 workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said there is no evidence that coronavirus could survive the freezing process that occurs at the plant. She said that she’s in constant conversation with state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, and that there is “confidence” in our food supply.
She added that the Wolf administration will be releasing guidance by Monday for individuals in food processing plants and grocery stores.
As members of the state House work on a bill that would allow some businesses to reopen, Levine emphasized that from a public health perspective, the commonwealth is not ready yet.
“I understand the legislature’s concern about the economy and the desire to stimulate the economy, but now is not the time,” Levine said. “Now is the time for people to stay home and for those non-life-sustaining businesses to be closed.”
Pa. rolls out new federal unemployment benefits
Gov. Tom Wolf says the state Department of Labor and Industry is implementing the new unemployment benefits made possible by the federal CARES Act. The stimulus relief package will provide an additional $600 per week to those eligible, and makes self-employed individuals, independent contractors, and gig workers eligible for unemployment compensation.
The CARES Act also extends available benefits for an additional 13 weeks. The federal benefits are in tandem with the commonwealth’s own unemployment compensation, which is half of an eligible person’s full-time weekly income (up to $572) for 26 weeks.
The Labor and Industry Department sent out the first $600 payments to eligible Pennsylvanians on Friday. Eligible applicants who filed biweekly claims for the week ending April 4 and who have already received their regular unemployment benefits should see the federal benefit by early next week.
Those who haven’t received their regular unemployment benefits yet will get their first $600 checks one week after getting their first unemployment claim payments.
Self-employed people, independent contractors, and gig workers will receive benefits through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. However, these workers cannot apply for assistance through the state’s unemployment claim system, and the U.S. Department of Labor is requiring that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program be tracked separately from regular unemployment claims. Pennsylvania plans to build an online platform specifically to process PUA claims. The state hopes to have that platform up and running for eligible individuals to start applying for those benefits within the next two weeks.
The state confirmed Friday that nearly 200,000 unemployment claims were filed in the five-county Philadelphia region between March 22 and April 4.
Delaware County starts food donation campaign for health care workers
Drexelbrook, a catering company and events space in Drexel Hill, and Visit Delco have teamed up to donate ready-to-eat meals to health care workers in Delaware County.
Through Drexelbrook’s website, you can donate a recommended $9.50 for “Food for the Frontline Power Meals” that will then be sent to local health professionals. The meals will be donated and sent to hospitals in the county after every 25 orders donated. A single purchase of 25 meals will guarantee a 24-hour delivery and a customizable message on your behalf.
Local members of Congress want support for safety-net hospitals
Democratic U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans, Brendan Boyle, and Madeleine Dean and Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick sent a request Friday to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services asking for support for safety-net hospitals — including those in the Philadelphia region — that are at risk of experiencing patient surges.
Their letter calls on the heads of the two federal agencies to ensure that such hospitals get CARES Act priority funding.
“We respectfully request that the method through which these funds are distributed prioritize hospitals with the greatest immediate need, including those operating in underserved communities,” the lawmakers said in the letter.
The letter points to Philadelphia as an area with already high levels of uncompensated care, and notes that White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said earlier this week that Philadelphia may become a virus “hot spot.”
City health officials don’t think that’s as likely as the national officials make it sound. Friday morning at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, which has been prepared to serve as an overflow facility if Philly hospitals experience that surge, city Managing Director Brian Abernathy said that although the number of positive coronavirus cases in Philadelphia may be declining, the city is still a regional hub, meaning its health system could possibly receive patients from Delaware, northern Maryland and southern New Jersey.
Rep. Evans and Boyle serve on the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees the national health care system.