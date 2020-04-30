Philadelphia increases fines for stay-at-home order violators

Philadelphia has increased fines for people who violate city stay-at-home orders and businesses that violate the mayor’s shutdown orders.

The maximum fine for both groups was $300.

Nonessential Philadelphia businesses may now be fined $2,000 per violation. Individuals can now be fined $500 per violation.

Under new regulations from the city’s Board of Health, enforcement officials can also issue code violation notices to individuals and businesses that fail to comply with pandemic restrictions.

“Up until this point, we have done our best to rely on verbal warnings from police and notices from enforcement agencies, but the message should be clear: as we ease restrictions, we will need cooperation and for people to follow the orders,” said Mayor Jim Kenney during a virtual news conference on Thursday.

To date, the city has received 750 complaints about businesses violating shutdown orders, said Managing Director Brian Abernathy. A total of 583 received warnings, but no fines were issued, he said.

Police have issued 25 code violation notices for “failure to disperse,” said Abernathy.

The new regulations were announced as the city prepares to reopen parts of its economy, and as the daily number of positive coronavirus cases begins to slowly decline.

“Now it looks like we’re on the downslope, and all of us, particularly me, want the daily numbers to fall faster than they are,” said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley.

The city announced 665 more positive tests on Thursday, bringing the total to 14,468.

The city’s death toll has now passed 600 after 66 more virus-related deaths were reported.

XPoNential Music Festival cancelled

The annual XPoNential Music Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, organizers announced on Thursday.

The festival was scheduled to take place between July 31 and Aug. 2 on the Camden Riverfront.

“We are heartbroken, and we know the artists, our members, business supporters, volunteers, and long-time attendees of this event are too,” said XPN General Manager Roger LaMay in a statement. “However, given the magnitude of the current health crisis, we know this is the right thing to do. We are committed to our community and are working on new ways to connect artists and audiences on the radio, online and eventually even in-person with social distancing.”

The festival will not be rescheduled in 2020, but organizers hope to bring it back in 2021 “barring any further complications from the coronavirus pandemic.”