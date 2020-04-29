Mayor Kenney announces first steps of reopening Philadelphia

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Wednesday he will begin opening construction projects and some recreational activities, following an executive order by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Construction activity in Philadelphia will begin Friday, with some restrictions. Work is not permitted in occupied dwellings, except for emergencies, and the number of workers per site is limited. In addition, all companies must have a certified pandemic safety officer and formulate a safety plan.

“I’m confident the resumption of construction activity in Philadelphia will prove to be a much-needed boost to economic activity in the city,” Kenney said during a press conference. “I’m equally confident everyone involved will be vigilant in adhering to these safe procedures and protocols as construction resumes.”

Five city-owned golf courses and two driving ranges also will open Friday. Golfers must register in advance, arrive at tee time, and not engage in socializing. Concessions will remain available on a takeout basis only.

The following golf clubs will open Friday:

Cobbs Creek and Karakung Golf Courses

Walnut Lane Golf Club

John F. Byrne Golf Club

Juniata Golf Club

Burholme Golf & Family Entertainment Center

Strawberry Green (33rd and Oxford) Driving Range

Many unknowns remain in state’s plan to begin reopening counties

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health says it’s still working out many of the specifics of its plan to start reopening some of Pennsylvania’s counties by the end of next week.

At least a few counties — most likely in the north central and northwest parts of the state — will probably move from a red to a yellow designation in Governor Tom Wolf’s color-coded reopening plan on Friday, May 8.

It isn’t clear, however, exactly which businesses will be cleared to reopen under that new designation. Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said she’s working with the governor’s office on a more specific list, but said she couldn’t give specifics until “later this week.”

One category of businesses Levine said will definitely reopen is day care centers, so that “families can go back to work.” Some of those facilities, she noted, are large and might technically violate the planned limit on large gatherings. Levine said that particular issue isn’t yet resolved, but likely will be soon. Also unresolved is the question of whether summer camps will be allowed to open under the yellow phase.

Levine noted that the state has not spent much time coming up with a plan for when counties will be allowed to move to the green designation in Wolf’s color-coded plan, as the first priority is moving to yellow. She added that a move to green won’t necessarily preclude a move back to yellow or red.

“Even when we go green, COVID-19 is not just going to be gone from the United States,” she said.

Levine also responded to a recent NPR report that estimated Pennsylvania does not meet the recommended level of staffing for coronavirus contact tracing. The commonwealth has 160 staff members, or 1.2 staffers per 100,000 residents — nearly 30 times fewer than recommended.

She said the DOH has “pretty much finalized” a contact tracing plan. She said along with state personnel, the department plans to collaborate with county and municipal staff and health systems to the appropriate level of tracing, and noted that she believes it is an “excellent” plan. She declined to explain further, saying more details will be available later this week.

Levine characterized the state’s 1,102 new COVID-19 cases as an expected increase, but noted the 479 new deaths do mark a significant jump.

But that change, she said, shouldn’t be cause for concern — it’s the result of the state’s “reconciliation” of different data sources, including uncounted deaths recorded over the last 10 days by its Electronic Death Reporting System, which lets officials like funeral directors and coroners from around the state input their own data.