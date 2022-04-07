Pennsylvanians on Medicaid risk losing health coverage when COVID emergency ends

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services recommends states take the full year allotted, and also stipulates that states shouldn’t try to recertify more than 11 percent of their enrollees each month — a threshold that DHS officials say they think they’ll clear if they hold to the six-month period.

DHS employees themselves admit that an expedited timeline will bring additional challenges.

“The more condensed the time frame is for moving through this transition, the more pressure and strain it puts on,” said Zach Sherman, executive director for Pennie — Pennsylvania’s state-based health insurance marketplace. “I think people would unnecessarily follow through the cracks, as well.”

When asked, DHS officials did not provide an explanation for why Pennsylvania was aiming to complete the task at such a clip, other than that being the time the office estimated it would take.

But there’s pressure from Harrisburg to move even faster. In February, Rep. Seth Grove (R- York) introduced a bill that would require the recertifications to be completed within 60 days.

Sherman conceded that this time frame would be very tight.

“If we had all the people coming over who will come over through this process in two months, that’s going to be a crash on our systems,” he said.

With the requirement to keep people on Medicaid, came federal funding to pay for them. That, too, will dry up at the end of the fiscal quarter when the public health emergency expires. But advocates say that’s not a good excuse to push people off too fast: They’ll end up reapplying and it will create more work for DHS workers at County Assistance Offices, the local processing centers which handle renewals. Plus, Pileggi said, clients will likely get sicker while their coverage lapses, making them more expensive for the state to treat and care for in the long run.

DHS workers doing the actual recertifications are already under strain, said Steve Catanese, president of SEIU Local 668, which represents CAO [County Assistance Office] workers. “Candidly, we’re not sure that the DHS time frame is realistic,” he said , noting that the union had already requested overtime authorized from DHS due to existing backlogs and increases in applications for a range of benefits throughout the pandemic, but that the request has been ignored. “We would expect recertification to take considerably longer, delays in benefits processing to occur, and worker stress to increase if they are not provided with the resources and support necessary to succeed,” said Catanese.

This is not the first time hundreds of thousands of individuals have been hurriedly kicked off of Medicaid. In 2011, under former Governor Tom Corbett, there was a similar rushed recertification process in Pennsylvania, leading to a significant purge of enrollees, including many children.

One option that individuals did not have in 2011 is that if they were found to be ineligible was a referral to Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health care marketplace, made possible by the Affordable Care Act. But the affordability of those plans is in jeopardy, too. If Congress lets the increased subsidies for marketplace plans lapse, more than 35,000 Pennie customers would lose an additional $250 a month.

“For a lot of folks, that amount of money on a monthly basis is really going to be the difference between being able to afford coverage,” Sherman said.

In general, that’s why having more time to process renewals is preferable to advocates like Pileggi.

“We are buckling in for what we expect will be a real deluge of new Medicaid cases,” she said.