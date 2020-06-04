Coronavirus update: Delco urges continued precautions after move to `yellow’

Delco urges continued precautions after move to `yellow’

Delaware County officials are urging residents to continue to wear masks, follow social distancing protocols, and wash their hands when the county moves into the “yellow” phase of Pennsylvania’s color-coded reopening plan on Friday.

“There are absolutely no guarantees that we are out of the dark or that we will inevitably progress towards further loosening,” Delaware County Councilman Kevin Madden said during a virtual news conference Thursday.

Under the yellow phase, retail stores are allowed to reopen and welcome customers inside. However, that cannot exceed 50% of the total maximum occupancy for the business.

Restaurants and bars can resume outdoor dining, but are encouraged to do as much delivery and curbside pickup business as possible.

Gyms, malls, movie theaters, and casinos must remain closed.

Teleworking “must continue where feasible,” according to the state’s guidelines.

Gatherings of up to 25 people are permitted, but health officials say residents should continue to wear masks when they are out in public and follow social distancing protocols.

To date, Delaware County has reported 6,600 positive cases of COVID-19. A total of 553 county residents have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

“It would be so easy for us to lower our guards, stop taking precautions like we have been, and cause another spike,” said Madden.