Coronavirus update: Delco urges continued precautions after move to `yellow’

Pennsylvania reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 77,780. To date 5,742 state residents have died.
Delaware County officials are urging residents to continue to wear masks, follow social distancing protocols, and wash their hands when the county moves into the “yellow” phase of Pennsylvania’s color-coded reopening plan on Friday.
“There are absolutely no guarantees that we are out of the dark or that we will inevitably progress towards further loosening,” Delaware County Councilman Kevin Madden said during a virtual news conference Thursday.
Under the yellow phase, retail stores are allowed to reopen and welcome customers inside. However, that cannot exceed 50% of the total maximum occupancy for the business.
Restaurants and bars can resume outdoor dining, but are encouraged to do as much delivery and curbside pickup business as possible.
Gyms, malls, movie theaters, and casinos must remain closed.
Teleworking “must continue where feasible,” according to the state’s guidelines.
Gatherings of up to 25 people are permitted, but health officials say residents should continue to wear masks when they are out in public and follow social distancing protocols.
To date, Delaware County has reported 6,600 positive cases of COVID-19. A total of 553 county residents have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
“It would be so easy for us to lower our guards, stop taking precautions like we have been, and cause another spike,” said Madden.
Philadelphia is also scheduled to move into the yellow phase starting Friday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the city had recorded 23,160 positive cases of COVID-19. A total of 1,324 residents had died from the virus.
During a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney would not say whether that was still slated to happen.
“Certainly the numbers are trending in that direction. We’ll have to see what happens today, tonight, tomorrow, Friday to see where we’re at from a crowd point of view. But the numbers are looking better and better each day.” said Kenney.
“I’m a little concerned, however, with what may happen relative to three, four, five thousand people close together without a mask for days on end. So hopefully we won’t see a spike,” added Kenney, referring to the ongoing demonstrations denouncing the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Philadelphia’s Health Department has asked that protesters get tested for COVID-19.