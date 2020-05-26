Delaware’s transit bus system will resume collecting rider fares next Monday, June 1, in keeping with the first phase of Gov. John Carney’s economic reopening.

DART will also reinstate its regular routes and let passengers board at the front of the bus, officials said.

Since April 2, as the virus was spreading rapidly throughout Delaware, the transit buses have not charged fees and required riders to board at the rear door. Routes were reduced and consolidated in mid-March.

While passengers can still pay in cash,, except for riders of paratransit buses, DART is promoting the use of what it called “contactless, cashless fare payments’’ using the DART Pass mobile payment app, which customers can use to get discounts on daily, seven-day and 30-day passes.

While the buses are returning to their regular schedule, the number of passengers on each bus is limited based on seating capacity, physical distancing is required on the bus and at stops and riders 13 and older must wear face masks. Those who are feeling sick should not ride the bus.

Buses, public facilities and lobbies, including counters and door handles, are on an enhanced disinfectant schedule.