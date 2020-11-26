Coronavirus spreads inside more Delaware prisons

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

More than 170 people being held at Delaware’s largest prison in Smyrna have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Correction. That’s a big jump from a week ago, when the DOC reported just 18 cases at James Vaughn Correctional Center. Those cases were all confined to the same housing unit. The new patients are spread among four separate units.

Another 23 cases were reported last week at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution south of Wilmington. As of Tuesday, the number of positives at Baylor was up to 36.

Eight people being held at Wilmington’s Howard Young Prison have also tested positive.

“For the first time since COVID-19 reached Delaware, we have active inmate COVID cases at three separate facilities,” DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “More than 86% of the inmates who have tested positive have no symptoms, and those with symptoms are mild. We are staying ahead of these clusters by identifying them proactively.”

Infected prisoners have been moved into quarantine at treatment centers inside the three facilities.

Of the more than 200 cases in the prison system, 86% are showing no symptoms of the illness. The remaining 14% are only exhibiting minor symptoms, DeMatteis said. Just one person being held in prison is in stable condition at a local hospital due to underlying health conditions.