Construction workers injured in partial house collapse on Long Beach Island

Two construction workers were injured when a house they were working on suffered a partial collapse, authorities said.

According to fire officials, the incident happened on Bayview Avenue in the Brant Beach section of Long Beach Township shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Arriving firefighters found the workers trapped on the second floor of the house, requiring assistance from area fire departments, first aid squads, and the Ocean County Collapse Task Force, according to a statement from the Ship Botton Volunteer Fire Company.

But the rescue operation was not easy, as firefighters had to secure the scene to prevent another collapse and access the victims.

Firefighters with the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Company positioned the department’s ladder truck bucket to transport the victims from the second story to the ground, the statement said.

The construction workers were then airlifted to an area trauma center for treatment, officials said. Their identities and conditions were not released.

“This was a complex operation with a safe and successful outcome, made possible through cooperation, training, and teamwork,” the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation.