Delaware House leaders are trying to distance themselves from the revelation that some staffers were pressured to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) over the past year.

Three lawmakers and a former staffer say it was newly chosen Majority Leader Kerris Evelyn Harris or former Speaker Valerie Longhurst who came up with the idea to require confidentiality agreements. The Democrats say the aides were not allowed to keep a copy of the agreements.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive internal party operations and conversations, including the debate that happened at a caucus meeting last week where members chose new House leadership. Caucus discussions are confidential.

The representatives say one lawmaker broached the subject of the NDAs at the caucus meeting, causing concern about the issue among several members, including doubt over whether the NDAs were legal.

One lawmaker said she has been trying unsuccessfully to get a copy of one of the NDAs for weeks after being made aware of the practice in October. It’s unclear what is in the NDAs or what material staffers are forbidden to reveal, which could include unflattering or unethical behavior of the lawmakers they work closely with.

Two of the House members said Harris stood by the practice of requiring the NDAs at the caucus meeting, saying they were needed due to concerns of staff breaking constituents’ confidentiality.

“No one is buying that,” said the female lawmaker. “It is especially strange because only some staff were made to sign them.”

It’s unclear how many staffers signed NDAs. The three lawmakers said they were told an outside law firm, not House attorneys, drafted them. If so, it’s unclear how the legal work was funded.

Despite people being aware of the NDA requirements for staffers for several months, a spokesperson for the House leadership team said this issue was just recently brought to their attention and they are investigating it. The former House staffer said he’s sure whose idea it was.

“I can tell you that this is 100% solely the brainchild of the former speaker,” he said. “This is all [Longhurst].”