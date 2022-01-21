Company that opened pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Philly faces lawsuit

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A lawsuit has been filed over an alleged COVID-19 testing scheme after hundreds of fraudulent pop-up sites opened up around the country, including here in Philadelphia.

The attorney general in Minnesota filed the lawsuit Thursday against the Illinois-based Center for COVID Control.

Earlier this month, one location went up on the 100 block of South 7th Street in Center City.

The company claimed it was authorized by the City of Philadelphia, but city officials said they were not aware of any such organization doing testing.

“Yeah, it’s authorized. We wouldn’t have a storefront if it wasn’t,” said the manager who did not give her name.

The lawsuit alleges Center for COVID Control either failed to deliver results or delivered in-accurate results.