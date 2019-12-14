Down the Shore

Coastal flood advisory up for N.J.

Nuisance tidal flooding in Seaside Park, N.J. (Dominick Solazzo)

A Coastal Flood Advisory will go into effect for the entire New Jersey coastline between 7 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a National Weather Service bulletin.

The bulletin advises that minor tidal flooding is likely during the Saturday morning high tide cycle.

Tides will be running above normal due an onshore flow and the recent full moon, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to a one-foot of saltwater inundation is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, according to the advisory.

Localized roadway flooding is likely, causing some road closures. Motorists should not drive through flooded areas.

With winds shifting offshore by Saturday night, the evening high tide will not result in flooding.

