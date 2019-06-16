Coast Guard rescues sick man from cruise ship en route to N.J.

The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of a 55-year-old Canadian man who fell ill on a cruise ship en route to its homeport in New Jersey Friday morning, authorities say.

Officials said the Anthem of the Seas ship was about 100 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina when the captain requested a medical evacuation for the man, who had reportedly been suffering from abdominal pain.

The Coast Guard launched MH-60 Jayhawk and HC-130 Hercules aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to respond.

The Jayhawk aircrew hoisted both the man and his wife aboard the helicopter and transported them to Carteret Health Care Medical Center in Morehead City, North Carolina, according to authorities.

Authorities did not release the condition of the man, who was not identified.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Morris, the aviation maintenance technician who worked the hoisting mechanism for this medevac, said such rescues are sometimes difficult.

“Thanks to the constant training we conduct, we’ve remained capable and ready to respond to the calls of people in distress at sea,” he said.