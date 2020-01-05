Coast Guard hoists ailing man from cruise ship en route to N.J.

The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of a 85-year-old man requiring medical assistance on a cruise ship heading to port in New Jersey Friday night.

Officials say the Norwegian Bliss ship was about 160 miles southeast off Cape Fear, North Carolina when the captain requested a medical evacuation, according to a Coast Guard news release.

The Coast Guard dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth CIty to complete the rescue mission.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man onto the helicopter and transported him to a Wilmington, North Carolina airport, where he was met by emergency medical services personnel.

Officials have not released his name or condition.