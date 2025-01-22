From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Brookhaven is the subject of a class action lawsuit, alleging the borough improperly towed, impounded — and possibly disposed of — hundreds of vehicles.

“None of them ever received any notice of their vehicles’ status or location, nor information on how to reclaim their vehicles, nor an opportunity to appear to dispute or otherwise reclaim their vehicles,” the complaint read.

Armand Bradley, 34, is accusing the borough of towing and impounding his Mitsubishi Mirage in May 2023, following a traffic stop. Brookhaven police charged the Woodlyn resident with operating a vehicle without the proper paperwork.

According to the legal complaint filed Jan. 10 in federal court, Bradley never received notice from Brookhaven nor the towing operator Lampert’s Garage regarding the location of his car or how to recover it. The whereabouts of his Mitsubishi Mirage are still unknown.

The plaintiff alleges the borough violated his right to due process, unlawfully seized his property and committed an act of negligence. He’s seeking damages for himself and others who were potentially impacted.

“Folks often hear about a class action lawsuit and may be familiar with it by receiving postcards in the mail that they’ve purchased a product years ago and maybe they’ll get a few bucks back,” said David Stanoch, an attorney with Honik Law representing Bradley. “This one looks and feels different, right? This one certainly has a much more personable and understandable impact on many, many individuals.”

Brookhaven official: If true, ‘illegal towing’ undermines public trust, disregards civil rights

Brookhaven Borough Council President Terry Heller told WHYY News he believes approximately 280 vehicles were sold or scrapped.

“If proven, the illegal towing of vehicles not only undermines public trust but also disregards civil and constitutional rights,” Heller said. “We are disgusted by these actions and will work to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

Brookhaven officials and the police department have been embroiled in a months-long controversy and investigation — which culminated September with the resignation of Police Chief Michael Vice.