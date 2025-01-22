Class action lawsuit alleges Brookhaven improperly towed — and disposed of — hundreds of vehicles
The plaintiff alleges the borough and its towing contractor failed to properly notify people of where to find their vehicles and how to reclaim them.
Brookhaven is the subject of a class action lawsuit, alleging the borough improperly towed, impounded — and possibly disposed of — hundreds of vehicles.
“None of them ever received any notice of their vehicles’ status or location, nor information on how to reclaim their vehicles, nor an opportunity to appear to dispute or otherwise reclaim their vehicles,” the complaint read.
Armand Bradley, 34, is accusing the borough of towing and impounding his Mitsubishi Mirage in May 2023, following a traffic stop. Brookhaven police charged the Woodlyn resident with operating a vehicle without the proper paperwork.
According to the legal complaint filed Jan. 10 in federal court, Bradley never received notice from Brookhaven nor the towing operator Lampert’s Garage regarding the location of his car or how to recover it. The whereabouts of his Mitsubishi Mirage are still unknown.
The plaintiff alleges the borough violated his right to due process, unlawfully seized his property and committed an act of negligence. He’s seeking damages for himself and others who were potentially impacted.
“Folks often hear about a class action lawsuit and may be familiar with it by receiving postcards in the mail that they’ve purchased a product years ago and maybe they’ll get a few bucks back,” said David Stanoch, an attorney with Honik Law representing Bradley. “This one looks and feels different, right? This one certainly has a much more personable and understandable impact on many, many individuals.”
Brookhaven official: If true, ‘illegal towing’ undermines public trust, disregards civil rights
Brookhaven Borough Council President Terry Heller told WHYY News he believes approximately 280 vehicles were sold or scrapped.
“If proven, the illegal towing of vehicles not only undermines public trust but also disregards civil and constitutional rights,” Heller said. “We are disgusted by these actions and will work to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”
Brookhaven officials and the police department have been embroiled in a months-long controversy and investigation — which culminated September with the resignation of Police Chief Michael Vice.
Before January 2023, Brookhaven utilized Steve Luongo’s Towing, Inc. as its contractor. In a written statement, Heller said officials ended the relationship following “unsubstantiated” complaints from police leadership.
According to the lawsuit, Lampert’s Garage did not possess a salvor’s license upon taking over services. The plaintiff alleges both Brookhaven and Lampert’s Garage failed to create or maintain the records necessary for towed vehicles. Keith Coront, owner of Lampert’s Garage, declined to comment. The Media-based company has been in operation since 1932.
“The number of vehicles towed and impounded by Brookhaven sharply increased upon Lampert’s hiring,” the complaint reads. “Between January 2023 and the spring of 2024, approximately 775 vehicles appear to have been towed. This was several times more than the number of vehicles towed in prior years.”
The complaint attributes the rise to a change in policy under Vice. Mayor Denise Leslie did not respond to a request for comment.
Heller said council ended the borough’s contract with Lampert’s in April 2024. Brookhaven has since re-contracted with Steve Luongo’s Towing, Inc.
“This matter is just one of several atrocities that may have occurred here that the current majority have been fighting, and it certainly explains why there was a concerted effort to target the majority of the Brookhaven Council and overturn our local government. If I directly oversaw the Brookhaven Police Department, I would rightfully resign,” Heller said. “Fortunately, our resolve was unwavering, and we are making the proper decisions and moving forward.”
Heller indicated the borough will refer the matter to the Pennsylvania Attorney General.
