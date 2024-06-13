From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Not too long ago, most human beings who journeyed into space were career astronauts — rigorously trained professionals, screened and prepared to leave Earth’s atmosphere at great speeds atop enormous rockets.

Today, more civilians are making that trip with companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which plans to send people to Mars someday.

But as space tourism heats up, what does “fit for flight” really mean for people who are not trained astronauts?

“We probably can’t use the same criteria we use for career astronauts because these [civilian] trips are going to be relatively short,” said Dr. Mathias Basner, a psychiatry professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. “The criteria can probably be somewhat relaxed. The question is, to what degree?”

That’s what Penn medical researchers like Basner and others worldwide are trying to figure out by studying the physical and mental health effects of spaceflight among average people.

Penn researchers and other scientists published their findings in 44 papers this week in the journal Nature. The data is part of a larger research initiative with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) and NASA.

“Our everyday functioning is comprised of all of these different functions of the brain that work simultaneously,” Basner said. “So we try to learn, which of these are actually most affected by spaceflight and what could it mean?”