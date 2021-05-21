Citizen group set to review Pa. State Police use-of-force and racial bias incidents

State police shootings, use-of-force and potential bias will now be investigated by one of three independent committees.

The panels are housed under a Citizen Advisory Commission Gov. Tom Wolf set up in the wake of racial justice protests, after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Those protests called for greater police accountability and a thorough review of the way law enforcement interacts with communities of color.

21 people from across the commonwealth sit on the commission and include lawyers, community leaders, elected officials and members of the public.

“The Commonwealth is committed to bipartisan criminal justice reforms that are fair and inclusive and support public safety,” Wolf wrote in an April 30 order creating the commission.

Each is designed to look at how the State Police, Capitol Police or state Park Rangers investigated a few specific types of incidents that might have hurt or killed someone.