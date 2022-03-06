Cindy Parlow Cone wins 4-year term as U.S. Soccer president, beats Cordeiro

Re-elected to a four-year term as U.S. Soccer Federation president, Cindy Parlow Cone will turn her attention to collective bargaining agreements and a report by former Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates on allegations of abusive behavior.

“U.S. Soccer is ready and more than willing to implement any changes that we need to make,” Cone said after defeating predecessor Carlos Cordeiro on Saturday in what amounted to an endorsement of the governing body’s settlement of an equal-pay lawsuit by women players.

Yates was hired in October to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer.

“We’re not looking to just make a change just to make a change,” Cone said. “When there’s problem, especially as horrible as the abuse that has been going on, it’s human nature to want to jump in and do something. And I felt that, as well, and I hear that from other people. But we want to make sure the changes that we are making are the right changes and really impactful changes. And really we want to do everything that we can to make sure and to prevent this from ever happening again.”