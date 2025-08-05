Eagles’ Saquon Barkley not joining President Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition
The Eagles running back said he was “shocked” by the president’s offer and declined it to focus on the upcoming season.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said Monday he will not join President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, despite reports of the Super Bowl winner being included.
According to ESPN, Barkley said he was “shocked” by Trump’s invitation to join after the president signed an executive order reinstating not only the council, but also bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test, which was phased out during former President Barack Obama’s second term.
When speaking to reporters after an Eagles spring training practice, Barkley said he’s “not really too familiar” with what the council will be doing and said it was brought to his representatives a couple of months ago.
“I felt like I am going to be super busy, so me and my family thought it would probably be of best interest to not accept that,” Barkley said. “I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I’m assuming it’s something great, so I appreciate it, but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”
Trump was flanked by several athletes during last week’s signing, including golfer Bryson DeChambeau and former WWE champion and current Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
In April, Barkley made headlines when he played golf with Trump ahead of the Eagles’ White House visit to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory.
The offseason has been fruitful for the Pro Bowl running back following a career year where he broke the single-season rushing record. In March, Barkley signed a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension with $36 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
Barkley was also selected to be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 26, featuring a recreation of his backward hurdle over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender. The Associated Press named Barkley the top running back in the league this offseason after naming him the NFL Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts on the field last season.
