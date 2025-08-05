From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said Monday he will not join President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, despite reports of the Super Bowl winner being included.

According to ESPN, Barkley said he was “shocked” by Trump’s invitation to join after the president signed an executive order reinstating not only the council, but also bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test, which was phased out during former President Barack Obama’s second term.

When speaking to reporters after an Eagles spring training practice, Barkley said he’s “not really too familiar” with what the council will be doing and said it was brought to his representatives a couple of months ago.

“I felt like I am going to be super busy, so me and my family thought it would probably be of best interest to not accept that,” Barkley said. “I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I’m assuming it’s something great, so I appreciate it, but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”

Trump was flanked by several athletes during last week’s signing, including golfer Bryson DeChambeau and former WWE champion and current Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

In April, Barkley made headlines when he played golf with Trump ahead of the Eagles’ White House visit to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory.