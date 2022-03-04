U.S. women’s national team to host Uzbekistan in Chester and Ohio in April

The U.S. women’s national team will play a pair of matches against Uzbekistan next month in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The games will be the first time the United States has faced Uzbekistan, ranked No. 45 in the world. The team has never qualified for the World Cup or an Olympics.

The games also come as teams continue to deal with international COVID-19 restrictions, making scheduling and logistics a challenge. Both CONCACAF and UEFA also have World Cup qualifying matches during the April window, limiting available opponents.