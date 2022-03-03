Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Premier League club Chelsea

It is one of the most stunning business repercussions of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Russia’s neighbor.

One potential buyer had already gone public to reveal Abramovich was trying to sell with a price tag of at least $2.5 billion floated. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claimed he “received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich” along with three other people.

However, Abramovich insisted that “the sale of the club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process.”

The billionaire oligarch said he will not be asking to be repaid 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) in loans he has granted the club during 19 years of injecting cash to elevate the team into one of the most successful in Europe. The set of every major trophy was completed last month when Chelsea won the Club World Cup.

“I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated,” he said. “The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.”

Abramovich has faced calls to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which he so far has not done.

Parliamentary privilege had been used by Labour Party legislator Chris Bryant to claim in the House of Commons that Abramovich was already looking to sell London properties, speculating that “he’s terrified of being sanctioned.”

Abramovich has not commented on any attempts to seize his assets.

The speed of Abramovich’s pending exit from Chelsea is striking as he was trying to instigate a plan this past weekend to relinquish some control in order to keep the club under his ownership, announcing plans to shift the “stewardship and care” of the club its foundation trustees.

“I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person,” Abramovich said. “It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.”