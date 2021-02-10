Child welfare nonprofits in Philly call for teachers to return to classrooms

Thirteen city nonprofits that work with children and families released a statement Tuesday calling on the teachers union to abandon its battle with the School District of Philadelphia and allow some teachers to return to their classrooms.

The district had asked some teachers to report to school buildings yesterday ahead of a planned return of up to 9,000 young children to their classrooms later this month. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has objected, arguing that buildings are not yet safe because of ventilation problems and that members should be vaccinated before returning. Both sides now await a decision from a city-appointed mediator.

The nonprofit coalition argues that schools can be reopened safely this month, but teachers must heed the district’s call to return in order to begin that process.

“We believe teachers (who do not qualify for health-related leave) must first return to their schools to thoroughly review and assess the safety protocols and ventilation systems for themselves,” their statement reads. “This step is essential so that teachers have confidence that they can safely educate their young students….We urge the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers to adopt the same mindset and work with its members to get the schools opened.”

The coalition includes: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, Children’s Crisis Treatment Center, The Consortium, Episocopal Community Services, First Up champions for Early Education, Indochinese American Council, Metropolitan Christian Council of Philadelphia, Norris Square Neighborhood Project, Philadelphia Children’s Alliance, Public Citizens for Children and Youth, and the Support Center for Child Advocates.