The Philadelphia Union and Subaru of America have announced a new partnership that will make Subaru Park in Chester the first “zero landfill” stadium in Major League Soccer. However, some Chester residents see this not as a climate triumph, but as environmental injustice.

According to Subaru of America, the partnership will divert roughly 357,000 pounds of waste from local landfills. Non-recyclable trash from the stadium will be burned at the incinerator in Chester operated by Covanta Holding Corp. — the company some residents of the city and environmental activists accuse of currently polluting the air. Spectra and Recycle Track Systems Inc. will also be involved with the operation.

A press release says the steam generated “will turn the turbines to produce electricity for the Philadelphia area,” but some Chester residents fear they will pay the costs.

Covanta’s Delaware Valley Resource Recovery Center has operated in Chester, a predominantly Black community, since 1992. Incinerating about 3,500 tons of trash a day, the center was cited in a 2019 New School report as one of the largest emitters of pollution for a facility of its kind in the country.

Zulene Mayfield, chair of Chester Residents Concerned for Quality Living (CRCQL, pronounced “Circle”), said Subaru and the Philadelphia Union need to reconsider their partnership with the Covanta incinerator.

“That is not what you do in an environmental justice community. I think it’s asinine — and I think that they should really rethink and reformulate what it is that they want to do with their trash,” Mayfield said.